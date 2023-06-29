ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police’s Gang Crime Unit has arrested Tereontae Benford, 21, after a gun allegedly belonging to him was found at the scene of a fatal shooting on Sunnyside Avenue early Saturday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened at a “loud party” in the 3300 block at 3:30 a.m. Officers at the scene were told there was a party in the street and shots were fired toward the crowd.

Dequan Davis, 19, was shot in the chest and died a few hours later at a local hospital.

Investigators found a firearm at the scene and later connected it to Benford, police said, adding that it was not related to the murder.

The condition of Benford’s parole prohibits him from owning or possessing a firearm. He was arrested in 2021 in connection to an incident in which a gun was pointed at a victim from inside a vehicle.

Benford was arrested on Tuesday in the 200 block of N. Main Street. He has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon on Parole.