Rockford fifth grader sends treats to troops

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford fifth grader made life sweeter for those who serve.

Josie Tarquini attends Rockford Christian Elementary School, and she has been spearheading the school’s “Treats for Troops” program. The program sends candy filled care packages to both active duty service members and veterans.

The whole Rockford Christian community contributed this year. Students from pre-school to eighth grade sent countless letters of support in addition to the candy.

The program’s main goal is to honor the selflessness of military service members both past and present.