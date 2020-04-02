Rockford Fire battle blaze on N. Church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) -- The Rockford Pro Am golf tournament has been canceled for 2020 and will resume in 2021, officials announced Thursday.

In a statement, Pro Am Board of Directors President Scott Nicholas said, "Given the unknown timing and effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and in an effort to be sensitive to our thousands of supporters, especially our Sponsors who are all experiencing unforeseen financial pressures, the Rockford Pro Am Board of Directors has made the decision to postpone the 2020 Pro Am."