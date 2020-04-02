Rockford Fire battle blaze on N. Church

Video courtesy Rockford Fire Department.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters are on-scene of a house fire at 1103 N. Church Street.
Southbound traffic on Main is being redirected to Salem.
DEVELOPING…
