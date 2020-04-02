Rockford Fire battle blaze on N. Church

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Video courtesy Rockford Fire Department.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters are on-scene of a house fire at 1103 N. Church Street.

Southbound traffic on Main is being redirected to Salem.

DEVELOPING…

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories