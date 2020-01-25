Rockford Fire battles vacant home fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Fire battles a vacant house fire.
Fire crews were called to the home at 629 Gregory Avenue around 9:50 p.m. Friday night.
Firefighters reported smoke coming from a second story and attic. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.
The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No one was hurt.
