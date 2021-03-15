Rockford Fire Chief finalist for chief position in Fort Collins

(WTVO) — Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten is in the running to become the new Poudre Fire Authority chief.

Four finalists who were selected in a nationwide search participated in their final interviews earlier this month.

The four finalists are as followed:

Chris Angermuller, Deputy Fire Chief in Grand Junction, CO

Derek Bergsten, Fire Chief in Rockford, IL

Brian Schaeffer, Fire Chief, City of Spokane, WA

Josh Waldo, Fire Chief, City of Bozeman, MT

Bergsten was named the Illinois Fire Chief of the Year in January.

Fire Chief Tom DeMint retired after more than 30 years of service to Poudre Fire Authority.

Poudre Fire Authority serves the Fort Collins, Timnath, Laporte, Bellvue, and other areas.