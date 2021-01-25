Rockford fire chief named Fire Chief of the Year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten was named the 2020 Fire Chief of the Year on Monday by the Illinois Fire Chief’s Association.

The award is given to those who have made significant and ongoing contributions to firefighting.

Bergsten has been with the Rockford Fire Department since 1994, and was promoted to Chief in 2008.

He said today’s honor was “humbling.”

“It really recognized the people that we support everyday. This isn’t about me, it’s about the fire department, all the members that are out there providing safety services to the citizens of Rockford every single day,” he said. “To be recognized, and then just the support of our staff and the mayor and the aldermen that continually support the organization is, like I said, just very humbling.”

It has been 40 years since a Rockford fire chief was named Fire Chief of the Year, since Chief James Cragan received the honor in 1980.