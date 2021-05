ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire near the 100 block of South Pierpoint Avenue.

Crews were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m.

#UPDATE 100 South Pierpont Avenue. Fire is under control. Companies will remain on scene conducting overhaul and investigating the fire origin and cause. pic.twitter.com/3dWhshKObD — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) May 25, 2021

Crews tell us that no one was in the house when they got arrived. The home had already been condemned before the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.