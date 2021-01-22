Rockford Fire Department chosen to participate in risk assessment program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department has been selected to participate in a new data collection pilot program.

The program, put on by the National Fire Protection Association, is in its second phase, which centers around building a digital “community risk assessment” dashboard.

Creators of the tool hope it will help city leaders make data-informed choices around fire prevention and, in turn, reduce the risk factors.

Rockford firefighters will test the program through the early summer.

