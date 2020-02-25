Rockford Fire Department releases January stats

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — January was a busy month for the Rockford Fire Department. Crews responded to almost 2,500 calls, about 150 calls more than the same period in 2019.

Emergency Medical Services and rescue calls also jumped about 11 percent, more than 200 more calls than last year.

Fire calls dropped 24 percent, as firefighters responded to 8 fewer fires in 2019.

