Rockford Fire Department steps up efforts to make its crew more racially diverse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire Department officials say that they’ve made positive progress in the last few years toward their goal of having a more racially diverse workforce.

“We’re trying to focus on what we do, and how we help people, and I think that once people see exactly what we do and how we help people, it’s a no brainer,” said recruiter Bo Chaney.

Chaney says one of the challenges in convincing minorities to work for the department is the current negative perception of first responders.

“It’s going to be harder for me to go out and try and talk somebody into being a public servant, because we haven’t been really responsible in the eye of the public right now,” he said.

The latest data from the fire department shows that about 3 1/2 percent of the more than 260 employees are African-American, and about 9 percent are Hispanic.

Chaney says he believes public outreach is the key to diversifying the department.

“If it’s a bias, then it’s an education problem. So right now, we’ve been doing a lot of educational things, to try and tell them what we do in the fire department and how we go about our daily operations. Maybe that can draw people in to become more interested in becoming a firefighter,” he said.

The efforts are already starting to pay off: in 2019, 37 percent of the department’s new recruits were black or Hispanic, and the current class is 42-percent minority recruits.

