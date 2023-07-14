ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local “Battle of the Badges” ends with a victory for the Rockford Fire Department.

The friendly competition saved lives by supporting the Rock River Valley Blood Center.

Police and Fire departments rolled up their sleeves to see who could drum up the most donations.

Members of the public could also donate and pick a team to help out.

In the end, the fire department won with 248 donations, with the police department giving 203.

The competition comes with plenty of friendly ‘trash talk.’

“So, I will tell you right now, we were on our way to a six-peat and that didn’t happen. So, I’m not pleased with that, but we will keep the competition going. So, fire knows we’re coming for them next,” said Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd.

Winning team Chief Michele Pankow said, “Well, we’re pretty excited, obviously, because it’s been a number of years since the fire department won the Battle of the Badges. So, we’re excited and challenge accepted.”

RRVBC needs about 800 blood donations a week to keep up with demand.