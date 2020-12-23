Rockford Fire Department wins charity contest with Rockford Police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department was able to raise more money for the Salvation Army that the Rockford Police Department this year, in the yearly “Battle of the Bells.”

The two agencies take part in the friendly rivalry each year to see who can raise the most money.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competition was held virtually this year.

Firefighters raised over $1,000, while police raised about $500.

Donations are still accepted online. You can donate to Rockford Fire here and Rockford Police here.

