ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local first responder was honored on Wednesday.

Students at Rockford Public Schools’ Washington Elementary chose Division Chief Luis Duran as their hometown hero. They held an assembly and gave him a sash and plaque.

About 57% of the school is Hispanic. The school has a bilingual program, and Duran said that it is important to foster a sense of belonging.

“Being Hispanic and coming out throughout the years, it’s good that they can see that they can do it, that if they set goals for themselves and work hard, they can achieve anything they want to achieve,” Duran said.

He said he hopes that the school will be celebrating and recognizing some of their past students in the future.