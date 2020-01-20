Rockford fire forces 2 from home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were forced out of their home after a house fire Sunday night.
Around 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of Council Crest, responding fire crews found heavy smoke coming from flames in the basement, which then spread to the first floor and attic.
Fire investigators say they’re still looking into the cause of the fire. No one was hurt.
The damages were assessed at $65,000.
