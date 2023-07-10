ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A friendly, week-long battle has begun between Rockford Police and Fire, and they are inviting the public to take part.

It is the “Battle of the Badges Blood Drive,” which will run from Monday-Friday at the Rock River Valley Blood Center.

Residents should visit the Downtown donor center on Longwood Street, or the Perryville location, to take part. They should tell staff that they are donating on behalf of either department.

Donors will get a free t-shirt, while supplies last.