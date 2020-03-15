Rockford Fire quickly responds to house fire on N. Court Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around midnight early Sunday morning, the Rockford Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1615 N. Court Street. Crews rushed to the scene after the dispatcher was told there were most likely people inside.

Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and flames between the first and second floor of the house. Firefighters started an extensive search for people inside, but eventually found there was no one home.

The crew remained on scene for over two hours.

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a working structure fire at 1600 North Court Street. pic.twitter.com/mP3qtFWgHy — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) March 15, 2020

The cause of the fire is still being reviewed but investigators concluded that it was accidental.

There was approximately $25,000 in damage to the home, which is now condemned.

