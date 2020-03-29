Rockford Fire responds to late-night house fire on Balsam Lane

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire responded to a fire at 3314 Balsam Lane in Rockford late Saturday night.

It is unclear at this time if there are any injures. We’ll bring you more details as they develop.

