Rockford Fire responds to late-night house fire on Balsam Lane

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire responded to a fire at 3314 Balsam Lane in Rockford late Saturday night.

@RockfordFire on scene 3314 Balsam Lane for a residential structure fire. pic.twitter.com/is25TSqEWw — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) March 29, 2020

It is unclear at this time if there are any injures. We’ll bring you more details as they develop.

