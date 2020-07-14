Rockford Fire sees increase in calls

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTOV)- The early morning fire is the latest in an increase in calls for Rockford firefighters.

According to newly released stats, fire calls are up by 22% in the first six months of 2020 when compared to the same time in 2019.

This adds up to 70 more calls. Others areas of service such as EMS and search and rescue saw a small drop.

When all added up, Rockford has already taken one less call than last year’s total.

