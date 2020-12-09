Rockford Fire using tool to more quickly respond to burning buildings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When first responders get called into action, every second counts. To make it easier to get into buildings, Rockford Fire can install a ‘knox box.’

The Fire Prevention coordinator tells us the tool can save lives.

“We initially started using the Knox Boxes for commercial property only about 20-25 years ago,” said Fire Prevention Coordinator Mike Rotolo.

The knox box allows firefighters to enter a home or business without forced entry.

“People that live alone. People that have medical conditions. So anyone that becomes incapacitated and we receive a 9-1-1 call either through a Med alert, a neighbor or a well fair check. This helps us to gain access a lot quicker,” said Rotolo.

Fire department personnel are the only ones who can access the box.

“It requires one key and we have that one key on every truck and ambulance here in the city of Rockford,” he added.

It costs $175 and you have to have it installed. However, Rockford Art Deli Owner Jarrod Hennis says it’s a price he is willing to pay.

“The system makes sense you know ’cause the cost of breaking through a window or a door for a commercial you know is out of this world. I mean it’s $1000 just to replace one of our big pane windows,” Hennis said.

“So being able to have easy access to the building would make sense for firefighters to get in without, one, harming themselves, and then being able to help our staff and just the building in general.”

