ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Firefighter Miguel Holland, 49, has been charged with aggravated DUI and reckless homicide for a fire truck crash that killed Marta Esquivias, 56, on March 6th 2023.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the intersection of Whitman Street and N. Church Street at 11:18 a.m. and found a red 2020 Pierce fire truck and a red 2011 Ford Focus had been involved in a crash.

Esquivias was taken to the hospital suffering from severe injuries. She died at 11:46 a.m. An autopsy later revealed her cause of death to be blunt trauma to the chest.

In an interview with authorities, Holland said he was driving the fire truck south on N. Church Street, through a green light, when the fire captain told him to watch out for the Focus. Holland said he turned to avoid the car but it struck the passenger side of the fire truck. Holland also told authorities he was driving between 30-35 mph.

However, data from the truck showed it was going 47 miles per hour, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The 60-year-old passenger of the Focus, who survived the crash, said Esquivias had the green light at the intersection.

When Holland’s blood was drawn at the hospital, he showed a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit, authorities said.

Holland faces up to 14 years in prison. He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held on a $7,500 bond.