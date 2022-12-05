GREEN BAY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Green Bay Police and Fire Commission has selected a new fire chief, and he is from Rockford.

Matthew Knott has been named as Green Bay Metro’s next fire chief, according to Green Bay Police. Knott has had 25 years of public service in career and volunteer fire departments, as well as law enforcement. He is currently serving as Division Chief of the Rockford Fire Department.

Knott holds Chief Officer certifications in Fire and EMS fields from multiple credentialing agencies, including Chief Officer designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence. He is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Officer program, as well as the Internation Association of Fire Chiefs Fire Service Executive Development Institute.

Knott has been a Chief Officer for over 12 years. He has helped lead his department to accreditation by the Center for Public Safety Excellence through his data-based improvement.

“We are pleased to welcome Matthew into our community to lead the Green Bay Metro Fire Department into its next chapter,” said Mayor Eric Genrich. “The members of our Police and Fire Commission take their responsibility of hiring our public safety leadership very seriously, and I trust they have made the right choice for the department and the community in naming Matthew our next Fire Chief.”

“The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has a proud history and I am absolutely honored to be chosen as the next Chief. I look forward to working with the great men and women of the department and serving the citizens and visitors of Allouez, Bellevue, and Green Bay,” Knott added.