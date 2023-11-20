ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department was called to a detached garage fire in the 1300 block of 6th Avenue Monday morning.
According to Rockford Fire, crews arrived on the scene around 7:00 a.m. and found a “fully involved” detached garage fire.
The blaze quickly spread to two adjacent garages before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.
Firefighters brought the scene under control in under an hour, according to officials.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.