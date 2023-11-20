ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department was called to a detached garage fire in the 1300 block of 6th Avenue Monday morning.

According to Rockford Fire, crews arrived on the scene around 7:00 a.m. and found a “fully involved” detached garage fire.

The blaze quickly spread to two adjacent garages before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

Photo: Rockford Fire

Firefighters brought the scene under control in under an hour, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.