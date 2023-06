ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a garage fire Sunday morning.

Crews responded to a detached garage in the 1300 block of 28th Street around 11:53 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department.

Firefighters entered the structure and quickly put out the blaze. The garage sustained about $25,000 in damages.

Photo: Rockford Fire Department

Photo: Rockford Fire Department

No one was hurt.

The Rockford Fire Department is investigating the cause of the flames.