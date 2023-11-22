ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 6:44 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to Rockford Fire’s X account, crews responded to the 3400 block of Elva lane and found smoke in the front of the house.

Photo: @RockfordFire Photo: @RockfordFire

Further investigation revealed the fire to have started in the laundry room of the basement. The fire was quickly contained and no injuries were reported. Damages are estimated to be $35,000.

Several residents were displaced due to the blaze, according to RFD. The Red Cross is currently assisting those displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.