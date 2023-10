ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire Department battled a residential fire Saturday night, the department announced on X.

According to the announcement, firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Evelyn Street at 8:21 p.m in response to a reported fire.

Photo: Rockford Fire Department

The fire was extinguished soon after personnel arrived. Some of the building’s residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to the department.