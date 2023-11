ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters responded to a Rockford residence on Saturday to battle a house fire.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters responded to the residence, located in the 600 block of 13th street, around 5:34 p.m and found a fire on the building’s second floor.

Personnel on the scene contained the fire to a second floor bedroom. The cause of the fire remians under investigation.