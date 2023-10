ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 3800 block of Northline Drive on Tuesday.

According to the department, units responded to the residence at 12:52 p.m. Firefighters brought the blaze under control shortly after.

One of the family’s dogs was rescued, but two dogs were killed. There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The damage was estimated at $30,000.