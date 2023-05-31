ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters rescued a dog that had fallen into a 13-foot deep well on Wednesday.

The Rockford Fire Department posted on Twitter at 6:07 p.m. that they were facilitating the rescue. They said that the dog had fallen down the hole of an old well and was trapped underground.

Photo: Rockford Fire Department

Photo: Rockford Fire Department

Photo: Rockford Fire Department

Winnebago County Animal Control and the Public Works Department was assisting on the scene. Crews used technical rescue equipment to save the trapped dog.

Rockford Fire posted less than an hour later that the dog had been rescued and was in good health. It was later reunited with its owners.