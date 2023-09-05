ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Twenty-three firefighters responded to a bathroom fire in Rockford Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the 2300 block of Quincy Circle around 8:51 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department.

Firefighters found a light haze of smoke inside of the residence. They determined that a waste basket was on fire in the bathroom, spreading to the floor.

The flames were contained to the bathroom and were put out within 10 minutes. The cause of the blaze was determined to be careless smoking.

No one was hurt. Damages are estimated to be at $2,000.