ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters usually run toward and into burning buildings, but on Saturday they ran for a different and less dangerous reason.

It marked the 18th Annual “Rockford Fire 911 3K Run and Walk.” It was all in effort to bring fire and medical prevention education to the community.

“But the weather was perfect, the running conditions were great and the scenery, I mean, you can’t beat it,” said 911 3K runner Ryan Wilcoxs. “So, you get lost in your own head space a little bit.”

Runners laced up their shoes Saturday morning in preparation of the 3K. Wilcoxs said that he loves to run, but it is even better running for a good cause.

“Really cool to see them give back and donate money back to the “I Am Me” foundation, which is for burn victims who are rehabilitating and go through kind of readjusting into life again.”

“This is a great community event,” added Division Chief Matthew Knott of the Rockford Fire Department. “We have all find of families come out for this every year, so it’s nice to see the kids grow up and be part of this, all from our kids run to maybe placing first place in their age group, so it’s nice to see that progression.”

Knott said that the department utilizes every opportunity to educate the community on fire prevention, safety and risk reduction.

“The physical fitness aspect, it’s nice to get out and enjoy the weather, see our fire stations and, you know, learn what were all about,” Knott said. “But again, learn a little bit about fire safety risk reduction, some of the injury prevention.”

Both Knott and Wilcoxs said that they were happy to be there, and can not wait for next year.

“And so it’s cool to able to put on something different, that’s not and emergency, right, and it’s like, ‘hey we’re all hanging out, we’re all going to go for a good run and we all know that it’s going to go to a good cause,'” Wilcoxs said. “There is no emergency here, but good times.”

The Rockford Fire Department said that proceeds will fund the coming year’s outreach and handout materials. A portion will also go to the Illinois Fire Safety Alliances’ “Camp I Am Me.”