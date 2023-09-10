ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Communities across the country are remembering the fallen New York City Fire Department brothers and sisters who lost their lives on Sep. 11, 2001.

Members of the Rockford community joined local first responders at Guilford High School Sunday afternoon for the “Rockford Hero Climb.”

The symbolic climb of 110 flights of stairs was 30 trips up and down the bleachers. Each participant wore a lanyard around their neck with the name of a first responder who passed away on 9/11.

All of the proceeds from the event benefits the Greg Lindmark Foundation.

“They put their lives on the line everyday,” said Brad Lindmark, president of the Greg Lindmark Foundation. “The more people in the United States, first responders, die from suicide, than in the line of duty. So, that tells you the toll it takes doing this job, seeing the things they see, dealing with what they deal with.”

The Greg Lindmark Foundation provides education and support programs to help first responders with stress and trauma.