ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local organization was out on Wednesday to help feed families in need.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank held their “Summer Family Market.” The mobile was at the Keye-Mallquist Park, 1702 11th St., from 5-6:30 p.m.

The event allows households with teens and kids to get their groceries for free.

One organizer said that it is all about supporting their neighbors.

“Well, it’s wonderful, and it’s more about us rallying behind the community than them rallying behind us,” said Katie Scott, capacity building supervisor for the ‘Child Nutrition Programs Team.’ “We’re just so glad, again, like I said, our whole mission at the food bank is to support our neighbors. And so, any way we can help provide groceries and other resources to neighbors, we’re so grateful for the opportunity to rally behind them and help build them up.”

For those who missed Wednesday’s event, there is still one more “Summer Family Market” happening next month at the same park.