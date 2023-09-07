ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Northern Illinois Food Bank is giving out free boxes of groceries on Saturday, no questions asked.

They have 600 boxes available, but they need some help getting them into cars with that amount of people.

The pop-up grocery distribution will take place from 8-10 a.m. Saturday at the Salvation Army Emergency Operations Center, 5460 E. State St.

The food bank usually has 50-60 volunteers, but they currently only have about 15 people signed up. Administrators said that the chance to help reaches well beyond Saturday.

“How people can help, there’s multiple ways. Volunteering is one. We have our location here in Rockford, Northern Illinois Food Bank here in Rockford. We also have on site the Winnebago Community market,” said Todd Reuber, center operations manger for Rockford’s Northern Illinois Food Bank. “There’s up to 11 different opportunities available throughout the week here where someone can volunteer.”

Resident who can help on Saturday can sign-up online.