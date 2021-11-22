Rockford food pantry receives $8K donation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Greater Rockford Food Pantry Coalition was awarded nearly $8,000 from the Rockford Area Crop Hunger Walk, a group which raises money to end world hunger.

Recipients say the extra boost couldn’t come at a better time, after is has seen a 30% increase in new clients.

“Food prices are up, so the dollars we put into food have increased dramatically, and, donations for food have been down. So, Crop Walk, fundraisers, those kind of things are really what keep us going,” said Leslie Varisco, the president of the Greater Rockford Pantry Coalition.

This year’s Rockford Area CROP Hunger Walk was a virtual walk, on line, and raised $31,000 which helps local and world hunger in Rockford and the world. People are still welcome to donate to the CROP Hunger Walk, either on line or in person. The Rockford area CROP Hunger Walk occurs every third Sunday in October. Rockford raised over $200,000 for local hunger relief since 1986.



One quarter of the money returns to Rockford, and is distributed to the Food Pantry Coalition, made up of 16 area food pantries, including the Rock River Food Pantry.