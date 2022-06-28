ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline food truck scene just got a little sweeter.

“Second Act Sweets” celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday. It features made-from-scratch granita, which is similar to Italian ice or sorbet. Heather Jonas is the owner, and she learned the ropes from her dad at Rockford’s Benny’s Dariette, 1402 Montague St.

Local non-profit “Masa” helped Jonas get off the ground and with things like creating a logo. She said that the help was invaluable.

“Again, this is just a new journey and not knowing direction, and they’ve just been really helpful,” Jonas said. “They’re very experienced in it and they are all about doing community stuff, and I’m just excited to be a part of that.”

Jonas said that she will be making the rounds to most of the local festivals and county fairs this summer.