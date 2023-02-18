ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fundraiser in Rockford on Saturday benefited the city’s furry friends.

PAWS Humane Society held their 15th Annual “Furball” at the Tebala Event Center Saturday evening. The night included drinks, dinner, dancing and live music plus a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

Organizers are excited to put on the event each year.

“Just an opportunity for animal lovers to get together and celebrate,” said Katrina Carlson, PAWS board member. “PAWS had a really great year last year. We’re excited to see how many rescues we’ll do in the next year.”

Carlson said that this is PAWS’ biggest fundraiser of the year.