Rockford fundraiser helps knock out Parkinson’s

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The community helped knock out a debilitating disease by eating some delicious food.

Mary’s Market hosted a fundraiser at two of its locations Tuesday night, with proceeds going to “Knock Out Parkinson’s Incorporated.” The organization teaches people battling the disease how to box.

One of the founders of the group said that he is hopeful for the future after a reliable stream of donations recently came to an end.

“We had to start charging everyone to join and that decreased our numbers, some people just couldn’t afford it, so this allows us to have them back again, and we’ve grown from about 10 boxers up to over 20 now,” John Zanocci said.

“Knock Out Parkinson’s” said that boxing helps patients deal with symptoms while creating lifelong friendships.