Rockford funeral director helps bury the dead in COVID-19 hot spot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jennifer Muraski, who owns Adept Funeral Staffing Solutions in Rockford, flew to California when COVID-19 casualties climbed quickly.

Muraski spent 3 weeks in California after the state put out a national call for help. She was set up at a funeral home in Torrence, which was used to getting 100 calls a month, but saw those calls double as coronavirus cases spiked.

“We’re doing pretty good here [in Rockford]. But there are places that are not,” she warned. “And it’s very real.”

Muraski said it was so bad, the funeral home where she worked had to stop taking calls. Some families had to wait more than a month to bury their loved ones.