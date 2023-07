ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested yesterday following a search warrant of his residence.

Fernando Little Jr., 26, was charged with four separate gun charges after police found a machine pistol, ammo and semi-automatic pistol in his residence in the 3500 block of Elm Street, according to court documents.

Little Jr. allegedly told police he was a member of the Black Disciples, a gang based in Chicago.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held on $10,000 bond.