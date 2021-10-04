Rockford gang member arrested on weapons charges after car crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Rockford gang member Darius Pierce-Garcia, 20, on Sunday on weapons charges after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

Rockford Police said the crash happened in the 500 block of Ranger Street around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived, two occupants got out of one vehicle and ran. Pierce-Garcia was caught and arrested after a gun with an extended magazine was found in the car.

He was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Gang Member, Resisting Arrest, Mob Action, and Possession of Ammunition with no Valid FOID.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories