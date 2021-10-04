Rockford gang member arrested on weapons charges after car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Rockford gang member Darius Pierce-Garcia, 20, on Sunday on weapons charges after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

Rockford Police said the crash happened in the 500 block of Ranger Street around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived, two occupants got out of one vehicle and ran. Pierce-Garcia was caught and arrested after a gun with an extended magazine was found in the car.

He was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Gang Member, Resisting Arrest, Mob Action, and Possession of Ammunition with no Valid FOID.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.