ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford gang member was arrested Sunday after ramming a police vehicle with a stolen car.

According to Rockford Police, Baranor Douthard, 23, whom court records show is a member of the 3 World Gang, was driving a Lexus, with a license plate reported stolen from Loves Park, around 4:55 p.m. when he was spotted by police.

Police said the car had fled from police in a previous encounter.

As officers attempted to stop the car, Douthard reportedly accelerated in reverse, narrowly missing an officer and striking the squad car’s open passenger side door, causing it to slam on the officer inside.

Police said Douthard then smashed the Lexus into the squad again, pushing it into the side of the road, again narrowly missing hitting an officer.

Douthard’s car then hit a privacy fence and he tried to accelerate anyway, ignoring commands to stop and get out of the car. Officers then broke the car’s window and pulled Douthard from the vehicle, and arrested him after a brief struggle, according to law enforcement.

Two loaded guns were found in the car, police said.

Douthard was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage to State Property, Fleeing to Elude, and Resisting Arrest.

Douthard is currently on parole for robbery and was wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet.