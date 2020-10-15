Rockford gang member faces weapons charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 19-year-old Deszreeon Hues faces weapons charges after he was allegedly found in possession of a gun during a traffic stop.

A Winnebago County Grand Jury indicted Hues on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Street Gang Member, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm without Requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons.

Hues was arrested on September 16th, after a car he was riding in was pulled over by Rockford Police. During a search of the vehicle, a loaded gun was found.

Hues faces up to 10 years in prison based on the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Street Gang Member charge alone.

He is scheduled to appear in court on October 16th.

