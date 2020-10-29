Rockford gang member sentenced to 3 years for May police standoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 20-year-old Luis Lara has been sentenced to 3 years in prison after being arrested in a 40 minute standoff with police in May, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

At the time, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said officers from the Rockford Police Gang Unit were searching for suspects in the area of 15th Ave. and Nelson Blvd. on May 13th when they located a car occupied by 4 adults and 1 juvenile.

O’Shea said the suspects refused to get out of the car, resulting in a standoff that lasted between 30 and 40 minutes.

Eventually, the suspects surrendered. All of the suspects were members of a street gang, O’Shea said.

Four adults and a 15-year-old were charged with crimes, and two guns were recovered, according to police.

Photo: Juan Martinez, Jose Gonzalez, Julio Gonzalez, Luis Lara, courtesy Rockford Police Department

The juvenile was charged with Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Gang Member, No FOID, Resisting Arrest, Juvenile Probation Violation Warrant, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Juan Martinez, 18, was charged with Unlawful Weapons by a Gang Member, No FOID, Possession of a Defaced Firearm.

Jose Gonzalez, 18, was charged with Unlawful Weapons by a Gang Member, No FOID, Possession of a Defaced Firearm.

Julio Gonzalez, 19, was charged with Unlawful Weapons by a Gang Member, No FOID.

Luis Gomez Lara, 19, was charged with Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Gang Member, Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon, No FOID.

Lara was sentenced to prison on October 8th, 2020.

