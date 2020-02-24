Rockford garage fire causes estimated $50k in damages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cars and a garage went up in flames near Guilford and Rural in Rockford early Monday morning.

The Rockford Fire Department says the fire happened on Brown Hills Road around 4:30 a.m.

Arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the three car garage, and were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

No one was injured in the fire, which is estimated to have caused about $50,000 in damages.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

