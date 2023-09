ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters battled a garage blaze in Rockford on Monday.

Crews were called to a residence in the 1300 block of 17th Avenue around 9:47 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They arrived to find a detached garage engulfed in flames.

The blaze was extinguished by the firefighters, who remained on the scene for over an hour to perform overhaul and extinguish all of the remaining hot spots.

No one was injured. The fire is under investigation.