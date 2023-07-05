ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local master gardeners have begun their effort to get fresh fruits and vegetables to those in need.

“Plant a Row for the Hungry” kicked-off at Rockford’s Edgebrook Farmers Market on Wednesday. It is being run by the University of Illinois Extension.

Donations will go to local food pantries. Organizers said it is a way to make sure that nothing grown in the area goes to waste.

“This is a wonderful way to bring our community together to support our food pantries,” said Margaret Larson, extension director at the University of Illinois Extension. “And the reality is, our food pantries, yes, they are looking for shelf stable products to make available, but they’re also very welcoming of fresh fruits and vegetables, because everyone benefits from being able to eat fresh fruits and vegetables.”

“Plant a Row for the Hungry” goes through mid-October. Local gardeners can drop off their surplus produce at multiple locations: