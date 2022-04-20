ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices are dropping, but the question that remains is by how much.

The average for a gallon of regular gas in the Rockford area on Wednesday was $4.20, according to AAA. That is down two cents from Tuesday.

Drivers reported that Sam’s Club and Costco have the cheapest gas in the area at $3.79 per gallon, followed by the Fast Fuel on S. State Street in Belvidere at $3.86.

It is no secret that these prices are putting on a strain on drivers, and President Joe Biden has announced several actions aimed at changing that, including releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Just news of that helped drive prices down.

The decision to let gas stations sell a higher ethanol blend this summer is also expected to make a difference.

“Those drivers that are choosing higher blends of ethanol, like E-15, are absolutely seeing savings,” said Geoff Cooper of the Renewable Fuels Association.

Experts suggested that residents keep their cars well maintained and to drive conservatively by following the speed limit to cut gas costs themselves.