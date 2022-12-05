ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline drivers are spending less at the pump as gas prices continue to fall.

The average is now at $3.67 per gallon. That is down almost 9 cents from last week and down 52 cents from last month.

Diesel prices continue to drop as well. A gallon of diesel will set drivers back about $5.06 on average across the nation.

Despite all the good news, there may be some concerns coming as a new price cap on Russian oil kicks in. Retaliation is possible.

However, experts said that residents should see more price drops for now as the country moves towards Christmas.