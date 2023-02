ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The price of gas is down once again in the stateline.

A gallon of regular will currently cost drivers 25 cents less than last month. The average is now $3.39 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Experts said that oil and wholesale gasoline prices fell last week, which helped to bring down prices.

The cheapest station in Rockford is currently selling for $3.29. That is at Woodman’s and Murphy USA on W. Riverside and Owen Center.