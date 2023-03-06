ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices in Rockford rose over the past week.

A gallon of regular gas will currently cost drivers ten cents more than last week.

The average price of gas is now $3.48 per gallon. The cheapest station in Rockford, the Marathon off of N. Perryville and Olde Creek Roads, was selling for $3.29, according to GasBuddy.

The most expensive was selling gas for $3.69 per gallon.

Experts said that while the country might not see weekly increases coming up, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring.

They also said that most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel by Memorial Day, which could see prices ease.